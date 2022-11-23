The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Allstate by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Allstate by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Allstate by 16.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allstate stock opened at $133.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.58.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.44%.
In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
