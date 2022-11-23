The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CFO Katrina O’connell Sells 31,294 Shares of Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $23.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.02%.

GPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on GAP from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on GAP from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Towle & Co raised its stake in GAP by 9,453.9% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 214.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,366,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 931,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,192,000 after acquiring an additional 415,813 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $318,135,000 after acquiring an additional 247,148 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

