The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Sells $2,709,489.42 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,709,489.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 836,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,893,060.72.

On Monday, November 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 186,114 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80.

On Friday, November 11th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52.

On Monday, September 12th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07.

On Friday, September 9th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 83,312 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $2,203,602.40.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94.

On Monday, August 29th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15.

On Friday, August 26th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 40,243 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,025,391.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $383.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $412.66. The firm has a market cap of $129.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $1,874,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.