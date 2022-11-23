The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $26.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

NOVA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $40.19.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $149.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,392,000 after buying an additional 3,000,199 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% during the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,108 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 139.7% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,741,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,770 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at about $25,390,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,291,000 after purchasing an additional 973,966 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

