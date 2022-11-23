The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Hershey by 365.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at $54,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Hershey by 93.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSY opened at $232.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $175.08 and a 1-year high of $241.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,698. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

