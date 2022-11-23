The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CFO Sells $11,405.70 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 3,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $11,405.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 614,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Honest Price Performance

Shares of Honest stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $8.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42.

Get Honest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Honest from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honest from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

About Honest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Honest during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Honest by 82.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Honest by 375.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.