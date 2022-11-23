The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,455,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,604 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $55,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 72,320 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

