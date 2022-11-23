The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Lowered by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC opened at $164.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

