The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for The RMR Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The RMR Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $28.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

