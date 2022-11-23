The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.42% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.
The RMR Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:RMR opened at $28.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.49.
About The RMR Group
The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.
