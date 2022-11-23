The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.42% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

The RMR Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $28.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

About The RMR Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,890,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 108.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 287,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 149,209 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 147.5% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 222,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 132,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,019,000 after buying an additional 104,710 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 62.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 101,437 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

