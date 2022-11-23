The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,232 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.24% of Simply Good Foods worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMPL opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.80. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $45.77.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Simply Good Foods to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

