Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Down 9.3%

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) was down 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 24,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 923,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $714.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

About Theravance Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,064,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,620,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,107,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,789,000 after purchasing an additional 84,787 shares in the last quarter.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

