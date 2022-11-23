TheStreet Downgrades R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) to D+

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Stock Performance

R1 RCM stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.83 and a beta of 0.94. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 130.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,511 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 26,915 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,794 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 85.7% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,361,506 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $36,434,000 after buying an additional 628,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.