TheStreet Upgrades Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) to “B-“

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jonestrading dropped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

PINE opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $222.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Alpine Income Property Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 29,600 shares of company stock worth $494,426. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $803,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 60.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.