TheStreet Upgrades Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) to “C-“

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Data I/O Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAIO opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. Data I/O has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 million, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAIO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Data I/O by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 22.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 209,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Data I/O by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 307,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Data I/O by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 808,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

