Thomas E. Timbie Sells 39,706 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 39,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $901,326.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,359,363 shares in the company, valued at $30,857,540.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Treace Medical Concepts Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of TMCI stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
