Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 20,101 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,101 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 235.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 359.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on V.F. to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

