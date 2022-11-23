Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 2,297 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 80,954 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 147.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $957.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,365.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $888.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $832.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.24 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.