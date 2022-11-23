Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $8,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.85. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

