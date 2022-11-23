Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,242,304 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242,304 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.22% of Yamana Gold worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 536,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Yamana Gold by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUY opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AUY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

