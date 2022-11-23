Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

