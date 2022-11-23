Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $1,202,948. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IRM. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

