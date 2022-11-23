Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.83.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $605.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $612.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $542.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

