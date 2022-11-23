Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,774 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is -766.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

