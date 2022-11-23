Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 599.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,002 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.5% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 13,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth $32,188,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $356.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $378.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

