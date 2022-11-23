Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of J. M. Smucker worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $149.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $152.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.46.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

