Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.27 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after buying an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,624,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,972,000 after buying an additional 36,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after buying an additional 312,326 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.