Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.15 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.
ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.
NASDAQ ABNB opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $191.73.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
