Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 492.4% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

NYSE CPT opened at $116.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $107.90 and a one year high of $180.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

