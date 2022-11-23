Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.40 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $191.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.70. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $688.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

