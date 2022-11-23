Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.78 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,572 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of FOX worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 183.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 49,554 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 282.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 380,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after buying an additional 281,041 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 9.2% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,333,000 after buying an additional 93,603 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ FOX opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOX Company Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.