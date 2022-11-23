Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $326.93 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $547.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.08.

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.