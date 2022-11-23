Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 1,736 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $9,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 29,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 51,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $309.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.92.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

