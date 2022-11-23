Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 383 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $45,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.1 %

JKHY stock opened at $188.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

