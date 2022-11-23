Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 10,669 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,669 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Boston Properties worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 279,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 104,496 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

BXP opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

