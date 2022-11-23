Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 135,415 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,944 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 135,415 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SEA were worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merlin Capital LLC increased its stake in SEA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in SEA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,909 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average is $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $307.86.

SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. China Renaissance cut their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

