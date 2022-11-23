Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 17,493 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,493 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Evergy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,271,000 after purchasing an additional 29,231 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy Increases Dividend

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.81%.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.