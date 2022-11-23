Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,929 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,334 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.22.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

NYSE:COO opened at $309.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.68. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $430.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

