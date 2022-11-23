Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,993 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,508,000 after buying an additional 154,559 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,588,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,247,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,261,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,815,000 after buying an additional 86,345 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.9 %

GPC opened at $183.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.31 and its 200-day moving average is $151.11. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $184.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

