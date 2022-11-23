Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 77,497 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,497 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE RF opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

