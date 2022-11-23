Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $9.48 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 275,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $4,100,482.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQT. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. PETERS & COMPAN reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of EQT to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

