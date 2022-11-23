Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $9 Million Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,997,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Pure Storage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 40.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 5.7% during the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

NYSE PSTG opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.92, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

