Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,979 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 159.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,247,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,676 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,352,000 after acquiring an additional 641,965 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 31.8% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,439,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,179,000 after purchasing an additional 589,091 shares during the period. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,590,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

