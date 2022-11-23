Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 17,385 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $365.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

