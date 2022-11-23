Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 33,971 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,971 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 7.4% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $166.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.