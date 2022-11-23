Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 202.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,072 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the second quarter worth about $119,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the first quarter worth about $160,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in OneSpan by 73.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

OneSpan Trading Down 4.9 %

About OneSpan

OSPN opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $17.94.

(Get Rating)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.