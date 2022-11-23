Trexquant Investment LP Buys 21,047 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,047 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $201,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $843,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 739,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,704,712.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

