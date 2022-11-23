Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,994,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $47.11.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

