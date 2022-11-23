Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Luminar Technologies

In other news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,436,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $711,000. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAZR. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

