Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GATX by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 104,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,000,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,440,000 after acquiring an additional 61,323 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 30.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 42,368 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in GATX by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Performance

GATX stock opened at $112.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.01. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.96 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

GATX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GATX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $263,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,448 shares in the company, valued at $891,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $91,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,035.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $263,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

